Chris Paul was just as shocked as the rest of us to find out that Representative Elijah Cummings passed away yesterday at 68 years old. He dedicates this Morning Minute to Cummings’ memory. He was a man who fought for the people and never backed down from a challenge no matter how big.

Morning Minute: Remembering Our ‘Superhero’ Elijah Cummings was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

