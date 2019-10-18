Biking is a pastime that you may not think many Black women take part in, but there are actually a lot of Black female bikers. Black Girls Ride is a National bike club for Black women who ride! Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Porsche Taylor, editor of the Black Girls Ride magazine.

240 riders from all over the country met in New Orleans, LA in July to attend Essene Fest and Taylor says they had a blast. They even created their own “Black Girls Ride village” with their own parking lot and police escorts.

Taylor loves Black Girls Ride because she’s always “excited to put a new face on motorcycling!”

For more information visit BlackGirlsRide.com

Inside Her Story: Black Girls Ride! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

