CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A Pass To Use The ‘N’ Word

Fugees Live At The Forum

Source: Brian Rasic / Getty

The big talk of the week has been Latin singer Gina Rodriguez use of the ‘N’ word when singing along to the Fugees ‘Ready or Not’ on her IGTV (which she has now been deleted). Gina Rodriguez who is of Latin decent has since apologized, however the dragging has continued.

And with this controversy, the ‘who can use the ‘N’ word debate has once again ensued.

TMZ caught up with Fugees member Pras to give his thoughts of Gina Rodriguez rockin out to his ‘Ready or Not’ on IG and using the ‘N’ word and this is what he had to say.

According to Pras he knows who Chicago native Gina Rodriguez is but he doesn’t know what her history, but he does know that their are certain Latin rappers that have been given honorary passes over the years such as, Fat Joe and Carbi B to name a few however that pass has to be earned.  But because she was singing a song that included the word that makes it a little more touchy.

Do you agree, with Pras?  Check out his full statement in the video below, and lets us know your thoughts.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A Pass To Use The ‘N’ Word  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close