The big talk of the week has been Latin singer Gina Rodriguez use of the ‘N’ word when singing along to the Fugees ‘Ready or Not’ on her IGTV (which she has now been deleted). Gina Rodriguez who is of Latin decent has since apologized, however the dragging has continued.
And with this controversy, the ‘who can use the ‘N’ word debate has once again ensued.
TMZ caught up with Fugees member Pras to give his thoughts of Gina Rodriguez rockin out to his ‘Ready or Not’ on IG and using the ‘N’ word and this is what he had to say.
According to Pras he knows who Chicago native Gina Rodriguez is but he doesn’t know what her history, but he does know that their are certain Latin rappers that have been given honorary passes over the years such as, Fat Joe and Carbi B to name a few however that pass has to be earned. But because she was singing a song that included the word that makes it a little more touchy.
Do you agree, with Pras? Check out his full statement in the video below, and lets us know your thoughts.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A Pass To Use The ‘N’ Word was originally published on wzakcleveland.com