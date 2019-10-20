CLOSE
Lady Gaga While In The Arms Of A Fan Falls off Stage!?

Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lady Gaga known for her wild costumes and theatrics while on stage unfortunately had a wild scene go down while in concert in Vegas the other night that was not scripted.

Lady Gaga invited a fan on stage, and dude was pretty excited. Lady Gaga then jumped in the arms of the fan, the fan got so excited that he stepped off the stage, where there were no steps, while holding Lady Gaga and down they went. The fan was so upset, but know one was hurt, the show continued, then after the show Lady Gaga invited the shaken up fan backstage to assure him that everything was alright.

See video below

Lady Gaga While In The Arms Of A Fan Falls off Stage!?

