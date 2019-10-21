Medical debt can be crippling for a good number of Americans. Roland Martin talks to Rev. Otis Moss III who along with the Rev. Traci Blackmon, is working to pay off the medical debt of 6,000 Chicagoans.

Chicago families have been and will continue to receive letters informing them that their medical debt has been paid off. Moss says the letters read, “have a wonderful thanksgiving we want you to know that your debt has been forgiven. Give glory to God.”

They’re working with an organization called R.I.P medical debt and so far have raised $5.3 Million to pay toward people’s debt. They’re paying off bills from $987-$160,000.

Moss says the believe they’re “protecting the wealth of not just one generation but of generations who haven’t gotten a start.”

Visit RIPMedicalDebt.com for more information.

Roland Martin: A Blessing For Those With Medical Debt was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

