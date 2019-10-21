We’re pretty deep into the NFL season and now Chris Paul says it’s all about “how you playing.” He says there’s a lot of drinking going on in Cincinnati because the Bengals don’t have a win yet. Meanwhile it was the battle of the rookie QBs when the Arizona Cardinal’s took on the New York Giants and came out on top. Down in Dallas the Cowboys came out on top and beat the Eagles. How’s your team doing?

Week 7 NFL Wrap Up: It’s All About ‘How You Playing’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: