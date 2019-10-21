Sybil has been boycotting the NFL and standing with Collin Kaepernick since the beginning. Tom asks if she would consider watching a single NFL game, possibly a battle of two Black Quarterbacks, to support the young Black men. She says no way, she will not watch any NFL games. Guy tries telling her that the Black quarterbacks need her support and she’s not buying it. They look like they’re doing just fine to her.

Top Of The Morning: Sybil Is Still With Kaep was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: