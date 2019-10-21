We sad to repost that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced K-9 Roddick has passed away this morning.

The Sheriffs Office said the K-9 had suffered from complications related to a sudden diagnosis of cancer that was found around his heart.

“We would like to thank the staff of MedVet for all of their hard work over the last few days to try and save Riddick,” the sheriff’s office said. “Unfortunately, he had a very aggressive form of cancer that would not have benefited from further treatment.”

Riddick, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois who was assigned to patrol and specialized in narcotics detection.

RIP Riddick

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away after cancer diagnosis was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com