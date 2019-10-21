Brand New Scene75 Entertainment Center Shut Down After Fight Saturday!

Scence75 Entertainment Center just opened its doors for all to enjoy locally October 11, 2019. With tons of rave reviews swirling around the brand new facility, many families are looking forward to experiencing the fun. Over the weekend, unfortunately, a fight kicked off Saturday night which led to the business closing early and false claims being made on social media.

According to a Facebook post on the Scene75 Entertainment Center – Columbus page, a fist fight took place inside the building Saturday between “unruly individuals.” Claims posted around social media state a gun was found and/or fired at the vicinity, but the Facebook post states there was no gun found.

“After briefing with our security team, management, mall security and the police department, NO GUNS WERE INVOLVED,” the post states.

The fight was broken up before police arrived; however, management decided to close the facility early as a “precautionary measure.”

“We took a precautionary measure to call it a night, and I am proud of our team for recognizing, much as I do, that safety will ALWAYS come before the dollar,” the post states.

Scene 75 Entertainment Center bills itself as the largest indoor entertainment center in the country. The Tuttle facility features 19 different attractions including an indoor roller coaster, indoor go-karts, a two-story laser tag arena, more than 200 arcade games, a 36-foot-tall drop tower, motion simulators, next-generation batting cages, an inflata-park, black light miniature golf, bumper cars, escape rooms, karaoke, archery tag, and more, according to a press release.

Scene75 is located at Tuttle Mall in Dublin.

Source: NBC4i

Written By: Breeze Posted 11 hours ago

