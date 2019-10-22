CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rihanna’s Pro Filter Foundation Joins The Philadelphia Museum Of Art

Rihanna Attends Photocall for “FENTY BEAUTY”

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Do you think Rihanna knew her Fenty brand would become the empire that is today? In addition to being one of the most inclusive beauty brands today, it has made it’s way into the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of the ‘Designs for Different Futures’ Exhibition.

In a tweet, the brand’s page wrote, “WHEN THE PRO FILT’R FOUNDATION RANGE IS SO ICONIC THEY HAD TO PUT IT IN A MUSEUM!!! Thank you @philamuseum for featuring our PRO FILT’R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION in your “Designs for Different Futures” exhibit!!

Per a Philadelphia Museum of Art worker, they wrote, “I work @ Philadelphia Museum of Art. We had a member preview of the new Exhibition ‘Designs for Different Futures’ & Rih strikes again! Fenty Beauty is an accessible brand for many future identities, especially women of color who lack representation in the beauty industry!Fenty Beauty has been recognized for their efforts in making sure that all women are represented in their brand. The company has sent waves through the beauty industry since it’s arrival, causing major brands to offer new formulas and shades in their collections.

Rihanna can add this accomplishment to her ever-growing list. While fans aren’t too happy that she’s strayed from music to focus on other fruitful business ventures, she’s managed to make a change in the way the world sees women of color. Fenty Beauty has taken inclusivity to another level.

If you’re in the Philadelphia area from October 22, 2019 to March 8, 2020, stop in to see the “Designs for Different Futures” exhibit. There you’ll see the wide range of shades offered by Fenty Beauty and you’ll learn about how the brand has broke barriers in the beauty industry.

In the words of Rih Rih herself, “This Rihanna Reign just won’t let up!” In 2020, she’s bringing you more makeup, more lingerie, and more music! Only God knows what else is up her sleeve.

DON’T MISS

GET THE LOOK: Shop These Stylish Dupes To Rihanna’s Leopard YSL Dress

LET’S MAKEUP: The Lip Bar Is Coming For The Fenty Beauty Regime By Expanding To An Affordable, Full-Fledged Makeup Line

The Fenty Fix: Is Rihanna Choosing Money Moves Over Music?

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

14 photos Launch gallery

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Continue reading Can Y’all Stop Speculating On Rihanna’s Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Last night at Rihanna's Diamond Ball, instead of folks focusing on the very fact why everyone was there—to raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation's global education, health, and emergency response programs—they were on the Beyonce's Internet worrying about the singer's womb. See, this video below went viral and got everyone on Twitter believing that the Fenty creator was giving us a full-on baby bump in this black form-fitting Givenchy haute couture gown. https://twitter.com/Bang_Moloi/status/1172446025002303489?s=20 Soon after, folks got #RihannaIsPregnant trending, mad they are not the designer's child or delusional in thinking they ever had a chance with her or believing that she owes us an album and can't live her life. The audacity!   https://twitter.com/master_innoo/status/1172510733730504704?s=20 https://twitter.com/iridescenita/status/1172509909826584577?s=20 https://twitter.com/AimThaMachine_/status/1172509387589595136?s=20 https://twitter.com/jacquemarquez_/status/1172511309834964994?s=20 And of course, men always showing how much they hate Black girl joy: https://twitter.com/THAT_JUAN_BOY/status/1172498631540084737?s=20 While Rihanna hasn't confirmed or denied the news, on Friday morning TMZ squashed the rumors claiming a "sources with direct knowledge" told them, "Sorry, she's not pregnant." https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1172530268843888642?s=20   But all this hoopla really shines a light on how much we scrutinize women, especially Black women in the spotlight, for even the slightest weight gain. The minute they eat a burrito, get bloated or pack on some pounds, folks are very quick to be on baby bump watch. We can't imagine spending so much of your life as a performer adhering to super-strict diets and constant workout plans to fit into a certain body type in order to succeed in a body-obsessed industry to finally get to your 30s and say, "I'ma just live," and resist all that pressure, only to have your "imperfections" amplified for the world to see and talk about. We've seen this with Beyonce, especially this year, and now it's Rihanna's turn, and honestly, it's too much. [protected-iframe id="dec1247650ca58c273474f8ed479d86c-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/UuB6oxwX4qXIOZnKQc" width="480" height="480" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   So while some of y'all wanna keep speculating on whether she's with child or not, thankfully, there were folks on Twitter with common sense that want y'all to stop being so fixated on RiRi's stomach and worry about your own. Here's what they had to say:

Rihanna’s Pro Filter Foundation Joins The Philadelphia Museum Of Art  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close