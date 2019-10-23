ICE Withdraws $500,000 Fine For Columbus Mom Living In Church

A local woman has been living in a sanctuary Church since October 2017 to avoid detainment from ICE.

A Columbus mother received great news Tuesday after ICE and Customs Enforcement withdraw their $500,000 placed on her.

Edith Espinal, has been living in a sanctuary church since Oct. 2017 seeking safety from ICE. Her lawyer, Lizbeth Mateo, said: “We knew that these exorbitant fines were illegal and nothing more than a tool to scare our clients and retaliate against them for fighting back and standing up to this administration.”

ICE states that they can fine “aliens who have been ordered removed or granted voluntary departure and fail to depart the United States.”

“To me this is an example of what speaking out and organizing can accomplish,” Espinal said in a statement

Epsinal is the mother of three children.

