LGBTQ groups pleaded to the company to make their products “more inclusive.”
Always, the feminine care line that women love around the world for their pads, has decided to remove the female sex symbol packaging. Their reasoning is to become a more inclusive brand.
“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” the brand’s parent company Procter & Gamble said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”
The company says they are answering to LGBTQ complaints to make packaging more inclusive for “transgender and non-binary customers.”
Reaction from social media have been mixed on the company’s decision.
Source: 10TV
Always Removing Female Symbol From Packaging To Be More Inclusive was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com