If Guy Were You: Ladies, Ditch These Dudes!

Guy uses this time to send an important message to the ladies. If you’re wondering if you’re just a fling to the man you’ve been “seeing,” there are some pretty clear signs. If he only wants to see you late at night, if there are breaks between your “dates,” if he freaks out at the mention of a relationship, or if you aren’t his friend on social media, odds are you’re just a booty call. So remember this ladies…”DTD, Ditch That Dude!”

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

