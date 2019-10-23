Is It Possible to Have Oral Sex With a Man and Not Be Gay? Tank Thinks So!

Tank just gave his thoughts on oral sex and homosexuality that has social media going “WTF?”

Basically, he went on a podcast “saying that men can experiment with giving other men oral sex and still not be gay.”

His words, and here’s more from MadameNoire:

“He sucked a d*ck once, and then he’s like, ‘I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try it again.’ And then he says, ‘You know what, it’s not for me. Don’t like the taste,’ see what Im saying?”

He added that he may have done…well, you know…but it does not mean that he’s gay.

Again, his words, and he is sticking by what he says.

Tank says he stands by what he said. He adds that people need to stop being so homophobic. pic.twitter.com/CTUTQhVGT3 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) October 22, 2019

Some understood Tank’s explanation that sexuality is not black and white:

What black people dont understand is that sexuality is fluid and it's not just black and white. Would we be having this same discussion if a black women said she had experimented with women but it wasn't for her? It just find this as just another fake outrage. — Deejay Pluto (@Duecevegas) October 22, 2019

Tank was getting to the point that if women can experiment sexually & not be labeled as gay, men should be given room to do the same. Don’t argue with me on this. I do not interact with homophobia. — Maxine Shaw (@needmoreniyah) October 23, 2019

Others slammed Tank on Twitter:

#Tank said a man performing oral on another man doesn't make a man gay and I'm just like… pic.twitter.com/XHPEMbh8fW — whatstheteasis (@whatsth69343826) October 23, 2019

https://twitter.com/rkellyvoodoo/status/1186825846130167808

Wait, tank said if you succ dicc TWICE you're not gay? Get the ENTIRE fucc outta here — Macho Man Henny Savage 🏁💙 (@RDeuceLoco) October 23, 2019

Here are some more reaction from Black Twitter:

Yes. I wouldn’t have oral sex with a woman even once if I wasn’t into women. Period — E L S I I (@ELSIIFOSTER) October 22, 2019

@TheRealTank People are bored. It's mostly the "Men" that's in an uproar, which is ironic. You owe no one an explanation. Majority of these men WONT ADMIT they maybe have done it once….or twice. — X Factor (@Im_THEsocialite) October 23, 2019

Hopefully this will allow all the bi, etc. men to be honest with women before getting into bed or a relationship. Not every woman wants a man that has experimented. My preference is men who have only been with women and only want to be with women. Everyone has a preference. pic.twitter.com/eaD7RGVb8o — 💋 (@A_Scorpion_Ting) October 23, 2019

Tank boy, although I’m confused, AINT nobody but insecure men and women who like those insecure men are mad at what you said. pic.twitter.com/wFv4qVGz0V — NICKIXMEGPERIODT (@JamalTHouston) October 23, 2019

I’m thinking why does it matter or who cares. Why do ppl need a label?! People live in their truth and be happy. It doesn’t matter what he think. I would have said, “one have to be happy and live how they want.” Promote that people can live how they feel is necessary 🤦🏾‍♀️ — MsNettyC (@MsNettyC) October 23, 2019

But really why is ignorant so bliss like leave him alone. If it was a woman saying that there would not have been this much uproar…. if it was a white man that said that it wouldn’t got this much hype. But it’s a black man that said it and people go nuts 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #LetItGo — MsTaviePlusSize (@ms_size) October 23, 2019

About 3 people probably watched the entire video for full context but steady sharing the same old tired over reactionary homophobic rhetoric 🙄 Threw in comedic catchphrases to distance themselves from mature dialogue and their own hypocrisy. Tragic. — hazel_i (@Hazel_i) October 23, 2019

He’s… secure in his masculinity. He doesn’t have to defend that to anyone. That alone is sexy as hell!!! 😭😭😭💀💖 — ChrissyMoney 💸💸💸 (@ChristianJaLon) October 23, 2019

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael S. Schwartz and Getty Images

First through Fourteenth Tweet, First through Seventh Video, and First through Fourth Gif Courtesy of Twitter and MadameNoire

