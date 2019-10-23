The all new I-670 SmartLane opened for the first time in Columbus today! The Ohio Department Of Transportation officials are hoping it will provide some much needed relief for commuters.

The I-670 SmartLane opened just in time for the afternoon commute. As most of us know, traffic is so hectic on the outerbelts during rush hour and this SmartLane is a great asset to help fix the daily hassle.

ODOT spokesperson Breanna Badanes said new state-of-the-art traffic signs on I-670 will inform motorists whether the left shoulder SmartLane is open or not.

“When the lane is open, the speed limit will drop to 45 (mph) and that seems kind of counter-intuitive to slow you down to get you there quicker, but it actually is to reduce the stop and go,” Badanes said. “We anticipate that once it opens, it will stay open through the commute and then once traffic starts moving up to regular speeds again, then we would close it.”

Badanes said the new signs combine with more than 30 new cameras that will allow traffic managers at ODOT to not only monitor traffic flow but also detect speed and spot wrong-way drivers.

Drivers need to pay close attention to the signs to ensure they’re in the proper lane.

Source: NBC4i

I-670 SmartLane Opens Today Right On Time For Rush Hour! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 12 hours ago

