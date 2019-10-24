CLOSE
Simone Biles Opens Up Game 2 of The World Series With a Flipping 1st Pitch!!

The world belongs to Simone Biles and after throwing out the 1st pitch of game 2 of the World Series things haven’t changed at all because she threw out the 1st pitch in a way no one has EVER done before. Check it out Click HERE to see the video

Couples We Love: Simone Biles & Her Boo Are Fit& Fab

Gold medalist Simone Biles and her handsome beau are serving love and fitness goals.

