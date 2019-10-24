At Mesa View Middle School in northern New Mexico, an officer pushed an 11 year old, sixth grade girl into a wall then proceeded to tackle her pinning her to the ground while the screamed she was not resisting and that the officer was hurting her. The school administrator even asked the officer to stop, telling him what he was doing to the girl wasn’t necessary when the officer refused and pressed his forearm into the 11 year old’s neck.

The incident was caught on video and the officer involved was proven to have given a false statement about his account with the little girl. The officer has since resigned.

Take a look at the horrifying video of what happened below.

Officer Tackles And Cuffs 11 Year Old For Being Disruptive!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com