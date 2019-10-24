CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Officer Tackles And Cuffs 11 Year Old For Being Disruptive!? [VIDEO]

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

At Mesa View Middle School in northern New Mexico, an officer pushed an 11 year old, sixth grade girl into a wall then proceeded to tackle her pinning her to the ground while the screamed she was not resisting and that the officer was hurting her. The school administrator even asked the officer to stop, telling him what he was doing to the girl wasn’t necessary when the officer refused and pressed his forearm into the 11 year old’s neck.

The incident was caught on video and the officer involved was proven to have given a false statement about his account with the little girl. The officer has since resigned.

Take a look at the horrifying video of what happened below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Officer Tackles And Cuffs 11 Year Old For Being Disruptive!? [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close