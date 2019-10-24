At Mesa View Middle School in northern New Mexico, an officer pushed an 11 year old, sixth grade girl into a wall then proceeded to tackle her pinning her to the ground while the screamed she was not resisting and that the officer was hurting her. The school administrator even asked the officer to stop, telling him what he was doing to the girl wasn’t necessary when the officer refused and pressed his forearm into the 11 year old’s neck.
The incident was caught on video and the officer involved was proven to have given a false statement about his account with the little girl. The officer has since resigned.
Take a look at the horrifying video of what happened below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Officer Tackles And Cuffs 11 Year Old For Being Disruptive!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com