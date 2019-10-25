Does this apply for Jews or other religious groups or just Muslims?

That’s the question many are asking after news broke out that a Muslim high school runner was disqualified for not having a wavier to wear her hijab.

According to 10TV, Noor Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country meet because she needed permission to wear her hijab. Being removed from the meet made Abukaram feel “embarrassed.”

“My heart dropped, I felt like something horrible had happened,” she told WTOL-TV. “I think I was mostly embarrassed.”

Her coach at Sylvania Northview High School told The Blade newspaper it was his mistake for not getting the waiver but felt it wasn’t needed after no officials requested one in her last 10 meets.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association‘s rulebook doesn’t mention hijab but bans most head coverings and caps. Now with backlash over Abukaram’s, 16, disqualification is forcing the association to rethink the rule.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery) 22 photos Launch gallery Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery) 1. DJ Khaled Source: 1 of 22 2. French Montana Source: 2 of 22 3. Ice Cube Source: 3 of 22 4. Kevin Gates Source: 4 of 22 5. Dave East Source: 5 of 22 6. Ralo Source: 6 of 22 7. BAS Source: 7 of 22 8. T-Pain Source: 8 of 22 9. Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def) Source: 9 of 22 10. Lupe Fiasco Source: 10 of 22 11. Busta Rhymes Source: 11 of 22 12. Beanie Sigel Source: 12 of 22 13. Freeway Source: 13 of 22 14. Zayn Malik Source: 14 of 22 15. Q-Tip Source: 15 of 22 16. Dave Chappelle Source: 16 of 22 17. Muhammad Ali Source: 17 of 22 18. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Source: 18 of 22 19. AR-Ab Source: 19 of 22 20. Swizz Beatz Source: 20 of 22 21. Bernard Hopkins Source: 21 of 22 22. Mike Tyson Source: 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery) Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)

Ohio H.S. Runner Disqualified, Didn’t Have Waiver To Wear Hijab was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com