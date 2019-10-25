CLOSE
Elijah Cummings The 1st African American To Lay In State, Laid To Rest [LIVE]

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, went home to glory at the young age of 68 October 17, 2019 due to health complications.  A man that garnered much respect from all race, color and creed of American’s as well as abroad, a man that fought hard for the citizens Baltimore was the first African American to lay in state at the capital, is now being laid to rest in royal fashion.  Civil Rights Activist Elijah Cummings worked tirelessly from the bed that he would take his last breath from until his end.

President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton are doing the honors of speaking at this beloved American dignitaries funeral today in well deserved home going service today.

See live coverage of  Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral below

[caption id="attachment_825074" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] As the world continues to reel from the news that Rep. Elijah Cummings has passed, a gathering call of remembrance of the longtime politician is currently growing. On Twitter, several hashtags have cropped up in honor of the Maryland congressman and we’ve combed through the responses. Cummings was a true son of Baltimore and was born in Charm City on January 18, 1951. He attended Howard University where he earned a degree in Political Science. In 1976, Cummings earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law before embarking upon a political career in 1983 when he began serving as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates until 1996. In April 1996, Cummings began representing Maryland’s 7th District, taking over the seat from the former longtime incumbent, Kweisi Mfume. Cummings earned a reputation for strong speeches and was known for his fierce loyalty to his hometown. Baltimore came under criticism from President Donald Trump, which Cummings took on as the champion of the city he was. As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings was the face and leader of the investigative arm of the House body and drew the ire of Trump for his pointed questioning in the wake of the Mueller probe. Rep. Elijah Cummings is survived by his wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and their three children. He was 68. May he rest powerfully in peace. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to the passing of Congress Cummings. — Photo: Getty

