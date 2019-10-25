Truck Driver Convicted of kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a Woman

A man is now facing federal charges that is related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman.

The rundown is this, a truck driver lured a woman to his semi truck by offering her a ride, 32-year-old Anthony Ingram, of South Carolina, was suppose to take the victim to her destination in Indiana.

Instead Ingram had other plans, and stopped in Hudson, OH where he sexually assaulted the victim, and threatened her with a weapon. She was able to escape and run to a restaurant where she called police.

Ingram left his truck, but was later tracked down by police using GPS records from the victim’s cellphone, which was ditched by Ingram with her clothing along the side of the turnpike.

On Thursday, Ingram was found guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault. Sentencing is scheduled for February 2020.

Courtesy of cleveland19.com

