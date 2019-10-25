CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Truck Driver Convicted of kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a Woman

Milk Spill on I-45

Source: KTRK-TV / Screenshot: KTRK-TV

A man is now facing federal charges that is related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman.

The rundown is this, a truck driver lured a woman to his semi truck by offering her a ride, 32-year-old Anthony Ingram, of South Carolina, was suppose to take the victim to her destination in Indiana.

Instead Ingram had other plans, and stopped in Hudson, OH where he sexually assaulted the victim, and threatened her with a weapon. She was able to escape and run to a restaurant where she called police.

Ingram left his truck, but was later tracked down by police using GPS records from the victim’s cellphone, which was ditched by Ingram with her clothing along the side of the turnpike.

On Thursday, Ingram was found guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault. Sentencing is scheduled for February 2020.

Courtesy of cleveland19.com

Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’

9 photos Launch gallery

Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’

Continue reading Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’

Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’

[caption id="attachment_3027474" align="aligncenter" width="861"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Nipsey Hussle made his final appearance in  the music video for DJ Khaled’s Higher off his newly released album Father Of Asahd. Following the release of the Eif Rivera directed visuals, Lauren London took to social media to tribute her fallen king like she had several times before. Lauren’s tributes a short, sweet and heart wrenching as a queen is without her king, a family without a provider and children without their father. Most recently, she posted a clip and still image from the Higher video, with the caption, “I Love You. Higher @djkhaled @johnlegend NIP HUSSLE THE GREAT!!!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxjXFJNBxmP/ Lauren first broke her silence a few days after Hussle’s tragic death. “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words,” she wrote. Since his untimely passing, celebrities like The Game, YG keep Nipsey’s name uplifted. Keep scrolling for all of Lauren’s tributes to the late Dedication rapper since his death.

Truck Driver Convicted of kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a Woman  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close