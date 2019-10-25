I had so many doubters here at work, nobody and I mean nobody believed that I could go home and make ice cream with my daughters. The radio-bae Micha Dixon didn’t believe in my skills DJ Mr. King said I was crazy!! Well, I love proving people wrong and now you can do the same, here’s what you will need to make Ice cream at home with your kids.

You will need

1 cup of whipping cream or half-and-half or regular milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

8 cups of ice

1 Qt Ziploc bag

1 Gal Ziploc bag

1/2 cup of rock salt

Here’s how it’s done in 5 minutes

Mix 1 cup of whipping cream or half-and-half or regular milk in 1 Qt Ziploc bag with 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract then seal the bag and place the sealed bag with your ingredients into another 1 Qt Ziploc bag to avoid leakage.

Mix 8 cups of ice in 1 gal Ziploc bag with 1/2 cup of rock salt in 1 gal Ziploc bag

Then take the 1 Qtr Ziploc bag with your ingredients and place it in the 1 Gal Ziploc bag with the ice and rock salt and seal the bag

Then shake for 5 mins and then open and enjoy!!! You’re Welcome !!!

Make Ice Cream at Home in 5 Minutes….Starring Citynewwss was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: