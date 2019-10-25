K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic Surgery + More

Singer K. Michelle stopped by the Quick Silva show and got VERY CANDID about everything going on with her. You may love her from Love and Hip Hop, her drink deal with Jack Daniels’, or long music career as an r&b singer. If you’ve followed K. Michelle on social media or her several tv projects you know she keeps it 100% at all times.

K. Michelle talks about having more surgeries trying to remove the silicon from her body after getting injections in her butt. She said if she could do it all over again she would NEVER have let someone who foreign materials in her body.

K. also discussed her mental health and the highs and lows of her career. She talked about being happy for the first time in a long time. She discussed actually seeking help via therapy and the stigmas surrounding people of color when it comes to mental illness.

While she’s transitioning into a new space with her mental health, she’s staying in her lane doing music. As we wait for a release date her new anticipated album “All Monsters Are Humans.” She’s prepping for her new tour “Over Some D***.” Leah asked her how her single “Supahood” featuring Yung Miami from the City Girls and Kash Doll came about. K says her infamous moment at a country bar where she proclaimed, “I can sing better than any country artist and I listen to the city girls.” Pee from Quality Control reached out to her and told her that he would love to connect the City Girls and that’s how collaboration came about. If you want to want her play a round of think Quick, watch the full interview above.

