This change is a way for ‘Always’ to continue to champion girls and women of all ages.

‘Always’ is taking several big steps in order to become more inclusive to potential customers.

More recently, they are taking away the female symbol that has always (no pun intended) been in place.

Cleveland19.com explains why that move is taking place:

Transgender activists and allies asked for the change in design on the wrapping for menstrual pads. They argued that not all people who menstruate identify as women and that not all women menstruate.

This is to help the Procter and Gamble product better identify with transgender and gender nonbinary consumers.

There is no date as to when the removal of the symbol will take place.

Article Courtesy of CNN and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Moyo Studio and Getty Images

Always Getting Rid of Female Symbol to Appeal to Trans Activists was originally published on wzakcleveland.com