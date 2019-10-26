It has not been an easy life for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (also known as Meghan Markle), especially since she had married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Now, following a tumultuous relationship with the press, along with an ITV documentary detailing their trip to Africa, the two could be plotting some big moves.

From EURweb:

Harry and Meghan are set to take a break from their royal duties for six weeks, and there’s talk that the royal couple are ready to leave Britain all-together. A clip from the doc shows Harry discussing potentially leaving the UK one day to live in Africa. Basically, Markle is coping by “existing, not living” as part of the Royal Family in the U.K. The couple are planning to make Africa their immediate focus, especially for work. In the documentary, Harry also revealed that the press was what drove his mother, Princess Diana, to her death. He fears the same thing for Markle. One positive was the overwhelming support Markle received on social media following the special after revealing her struggles on fame and motherhood.

Here is hoping the rest of 2019 and beyond turns out better for Harry and Meghan.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of WPA Pool and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of JEREMY SELWYN and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube

Meghan Markle Reportedly Struggling in Her Current Role as Part of the Royal Family was originally published on wzakcleveland.com