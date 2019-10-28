CLOSE
WIN Tickets to the Sketchbook Tour Courtesy of Central State University Foundation!

Magic 95.5 presents Fantasia’s Sketchbook Tour with special guests Robin Thicke and the Bonfyre Thursday, November 7th at the Palace Theater. Central State University Foundation wants you to sit FRONT ROW and have dinner on them! Register below to win front row tickets to see Fantasia, Robin Thicke, the Bonfyre AND a $100 gift card to Cameron Mitchell’s! It’s all brought to you by Central State University Foundation and Magic 95.5!

