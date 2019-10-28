Columbus Police: Two Men Rob Family Dollar Store At Gunpoint!

The Columbus Division of Police are currently on the hunt for two suspects that they said robbed a Family Dollar store Saturday evening.

According to police, the two men entered the store, located on the 2100 block of East 5th Avenue, pulled out handguns, and began threatening to shoot the employees while demanding for money.

The store’s employees opened the registers and the suspects took off with two cash drawers, police said.

One suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion and a scruffy goatee. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He appears to be in his 30’s and was seen wearing a letterman jacket with a grey hoodie inside, a black knit hat, black pants, and white shoes. He was carrying a silver and black handgun.

The other suspect is described as a black man with a brown complexion. He is about 6-feet tall, weighing between 200 and 240 pounds. He appears to be in his 30’s and was wearing a grey and black puffy coat, a black hat with flaps, grey or white pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

