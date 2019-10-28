Buckeyes Win Big Over Wisconsin; Remains No. 3 in AP Poll

The Ohio State Buckeyes continued their perfect winning season over the weekend steamrolling past the Badgers of Wisconsin 38-7 at Ohio Stadium to improve to 8-0 on the season.

The win kept the Buckeyes in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The big change this week saw LSU leapfrog Alabama for the No. 1 spot. All three teams head into a bye week, followed by what is projected to be the matchup of the year the following week with LSU and Alabama Nov. 9.

The Buckeyes, who received 17 first-place votes, dominated Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense and held the Badgers Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor to just 52 yards rushing.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns while Chase Young was a force defensively with four sacks.

Dobbins and Young received Big Ten Player of the Week honors following the win. Dobbins is the first Buckeye to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.

Young tied the school record in sacks (4) and tackles for loss (5) while forcing two fumbles and setting a career-high in tackles with six.

It was Dobbins and Young’s second Player of the Week honors this year.

The Buckeyes, who have outscored their opponents 386-63 so far this season, take on Maryland Nov. 9.

AP Top 25

1. LSU (17) 8-0

2. Alabama (21) 8-0

3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0

4. Clemson (7) 8-0

5. Penn St. 8-0

6. Florida 7-1

7. Oregon 7-1

8. Georgia 6-1

9. Utah 7-1

10. Oklahoma 7-1

11. Auburn 6-2

12. Baylor 7-0

13. Minnesota 8-0

14. Michigan 6-2

15. SMU 8-0

16. Notre Dame 5-2

17. Cincinnati 6-1

18. Wisconsin 6-2

19. Iowa 6-2

20. Appalachian St. 7-0

21. Boise St. 6-1

22. Kansas St. 5-2

23. Wake Forest 6-1

24. Memphis 7-1

25. San Diego St. 7-1

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 9 hours ago

