This word was inspired by what has been in the news lately. The word in Quid Pro Quo and it means “a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something.” This is what Donald Trump does with foreign politicians. Can you use Quid Pro Quo in a sentence?

Sybil’s Big-A Word: Quid Pro Quo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: