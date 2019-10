Guy has a listener gripe, and though he personally can’t relate, he feels it’s important to share. This woman has been a hairstylist for over 20 years and says her clientele is 99.9% black females. She hates wigs and says they’re “cutting into my business.” She says everyday she prays that one day wigs will be against the law. Even her mom wears a wig and she does her hair for free!

Guy’s Gripe: Hairstylists Hate Wigs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

