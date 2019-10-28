President Trump Attends Last Night’s World Series Game and Gets Booed!

Since he has taken office, U.S. President Donald Trump has not attended a Major League Baseball game.

That all changed last night when he, along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and other Washington D.C. allies, attended Game Five of the 2019 World Series match-up between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

Some baseball fans were excited to see the President arrive for the game.

However, when he was on the big screen, the crowd turned and booed at him.

Later in the game, WUSA9 sports director Darren Haynes and reporter Adam Longo recorded fans as they booed and chanted, “lock him up” as the president was shown on the big screen in Nationals Park.

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

The reaction against #45 was so loud, there was even an “Impeach Trump!” sign placed at the stadium by fans.

At the World Series pic.twitter.com/AdSgmlwrNi — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) October 28, 2019

Luckily for President Trump, he had some protection in case things got out of control.

Inside of the stadium, normal ballpark security was replaced with Secret Service agents and an increase in Transportation Security Administration workers in anticipation of the president’s arrival.

