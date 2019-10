It’s almost Halloween so it’s time to get spooky! One of the best ways to do that is to watch a horror film! Here’s a run down of the top 10!

10: Alien

9: Jaws

8: A Nightmare On Elm St

7: The Fly

6: The Thing

5: Night Of The Living Dead

4: Halloween

3: Psycho

2: The Exorcist

1: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Did your favorite make the list?

D.L.’s Top 10 Horror Films of All Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

