Good news y’all…the Popeye’s chicken sandwich is coming back! And get this…it’s coming back on Sunday! The one day that Chick-fil-a is closed. How petty of them! But, this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. So go ahead and skip church to be first in line, we won’t judge you.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

