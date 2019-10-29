Wedding planning is stressful! But sometimes being a bridesmaid can be just as stressful, especially if the bride is a bridezilla. Kym has been in so many weddings and she refuses to be in another. She’s got too many bridesmaid dresses in her closet that she can never use again. And her most important rule is that if you’re over 50-years-old you have no right to be a bridezilla. At that point she believes you should just go to the courthouse “get married and be quiet about it.”

Black Girl Problems: The Bridezilla Friend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

