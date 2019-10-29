Fresh from his “warm” reception at Game Five of the Washington Nationals-Houston Astros World Series, President Donald Trump is once again trying to deflect attention away from him and everything related to the impeachment query.
This time, he once again mentioned former ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett and the “hate crime hoax” he was accused of committing earlier this year.
Here is how the President addressed Mr. Smollett (for the fourth time!) at a rally in Chicago, according to MadameNoire:
“He said MAGA country did it. Maga country. He said ‘that’s a hate crime, that’s a hate crime,’ and it’s a scam. It’s a real big scam. Just like the impeachment of the president is a scam,” he explained as his sheep erupted into applause.
“And then you look what’s going on. Smollett is still trying to get away with it. He would’ve been better off if he paid his $100,00 bill,” he explained.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was not having it, and made it known on social media.
Well said Mayor Lightfoot!
If only the President can cool it on his obsession with the former Jamal Lyon.
Article Courtesy of MadameNoire
First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of ABC and WENN
First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and MadameNoire
Video Courtesy of Fox 10 Phoenix and YouTube
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump
Donald Trump Just Can’t Stop Mentioning Jussie Smollett was originally published on wzakcleveland.com