Donald Trump Just Can’t Stop Mentioning Jussie Smollett

Fresh from his “warm” reception at Game Five of the Washington Nationals-Houston Astros World Series, President Donald Trump is once again trying to deflect attention away from him and everything related to the impeachment query.

This time, he once again mentioned former ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett and the “hate crime hoax” he was accused of committing earlier this year.

Here is how the President addressed Mr. Smollett (for the fourth time!) at a rally in Chicago, according to MadameNoire:

“He said MAGA country did it. Maga country. He said ‘that’s a hate crime, that’s a hate crime,’ and it’s a scam. It’s a real big scam. Just like the impeachment of the president is a scam,” he explained as his sheep erupted into applause.

“And then you look what’s going on. Smollett is still trying to get away with it. He would’ve been better off if he paid his $100,00 bill,” he explained.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was not having it, and made it known on social media.

It's no surprise that @realDonaldTrump brought his insulting, ignorant buffoonery to Chicago. Luckily, in this city, we know the truth and we will not let anyone — no matter how high the office — denigrate who we are as a people or our status as a welcoming city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

Rather than belittle Chicago's communities with hateful and dishonest rhetoric, he needs to go back to D.C. and face his fate. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

President Trump knows as much about policing as he does running a fair and transparent government. I stand by the Superintendent for living up to the values of this great city and its residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

Well said Mayor Lightfoot!

If only the President can cool it on his obsession with the former Jamal Lyon.

