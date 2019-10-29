CLOSE
Donald Trump Just Can’t Stop Mentioning Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett during an appearance on ABC's 'The View.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Fresh from his “warm” reception at Game Five of the Washington Nationals-Houston Astros World Series, President Donald Trump is once again trying to deflect attention away from him and everything related to the impeachment query.

This time, he once again mentioned former ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett and the “hate crime hoax” he was accused of committing earlier this year.

Here is how the President addressed Mr. Smollett (for the fourth time!) at a rally in Chicago, according to MadameNoire:

“He said MAGA country did it. Maga country. He said ‘that’s a hate crime, that’s a hate crime,’ and it’s a scam. It’s a real big scam. Just like the impeachment of the president is a scam,” he explained as his sheep erupted into applause.

“And then you look what’s going on. Smollett is still trying to get away with it. He would’ve been better off if he paid his $100,00 bill,” he explained.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was not having it, and made it known on social media.

Well said Mayor Lightfoot!

If only the President can cool it on his obsession with the former Jamal Lyon.

 

[caption id="attachment_825126" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Caroline Brehman / Getty[/caption] President Donald Trump found himself on the receiving end of criticism from his Democratic Party opposition as leaders held a meeting in the White House Wednesday (October 16). In a heated exchange where the Orange Overlord of Chaos insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an image of the politician literally standing up to the president has become the talk of Washington and beyond. Speaker Pelosi, flanked by House Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, and House Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, the meeting was held to address the decision by Congress by way of a bipartisan effort to examine the president’s decisions regarding Syria. Hoyer, speaking with the press after the meeting, detailed that the White House would try to spin it by saying Democrat leaders stormed out of the meeting, adding that it was Trump’s blatant disrespect for the Speaker that led to their self-dismissal. And sure enough, Trump did that via Twitter as seen below. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1184597281808498688 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1184600576245583873 Pelosi, unfazed, used that same image Trump attempted to use to year her down and made it the header of her Twitter account, mocking the president’s childish attempt to bait her side into a petty war of words. According to MSNBC show host Lawrence O’Donnell, Pelosi’s words towards the president at that moment were “[A]ll road with you lead to Putin” which O’Donnell shared in his Wednesday evening broadcast. A hashtag, #PelosiOwnsTrump, cropped up in the wake of the photo going live and Twitter did its thing with the hilarious responses. Check some of our faves below. — Photo: Getty

