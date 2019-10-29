Bengals Bench Andy Dalton, their Season Start 0-8

The Bengals have benched their quarterback Andy Dalton as they head into their bye week, so they can start developing there rookie Ryan Finley.

The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years.This has been the first significant roster change under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

It has been confirmed that the fourth round pick, Finley, will start against the Ravens in Week 10.