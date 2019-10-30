Kanye West: Democrats Are ‘Brainwashing’ Black People

Kanye West has been known for both his music and interview. His latest comments, however, really take the cake.
Recently, on ‘Big Boy TV,’ the ‘Jesus is King’ artist just an interview making some explosive claims on the Democratic Party.
Here is what he has to say, according to Uproxx:
“The culture has you focused so much on f*ckin’ somebody bitch and pullin’ up in a foreign and rappin’ about things that could get you locked up,” he laments. “And then saying you about prison reform… We brainwashed out here, bro. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for food stamps for years, bro. Guns in the eighties, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abortion our children… ‘Thou shall not kill.’”
You don’t get to hear Big Boy’s response to these claims, but Kanye’s explanation on this ‘brainwashing’ is in the video below (starting at 10:09):
Speaking of Kanye, his new ‘Jesus is King’ album is a hit with Donald Trump, Jr.
Trump, Jr. loves Kanye just as much as his father.
