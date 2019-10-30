Jazzy Report: Man Saves Nail Clippings To Create Ring

A man in Japan collected his toenail clippings for 65 days and turned them into a ring. he clipped the nails, put them in a blender to turn them into a fine powder, added water, and compressed them and baked them. They turned into a big black lump with a clay like consistency , he then shaved it into a diamond shape and put it into a silver ring. Who wants to try this?

Posted 22 hours ago

