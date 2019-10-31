HAUTE OR NAUGHT: The Sea Glass Nails Trend Is Here

When it comes to flaunting a stylish manicure set, you’ve probably checked your social media feed over and over for inspiration. While glitter accent nails, coffin shaped nails and geometric nail art is all on-trend you may be looking for a design that takes your nail game to the next level–and we found one. Enter: Sea glass nails.

Sea glass nails was born from the jelly nail trend that are basically see-through acrylic nails. However, with sea glass nails, this look consists of a matte finish and a sea green color that works to complement the winter season perfectly.

To get the clear opacity in your nails, you’ll combine your colored nail polish with a clear top coat to give it a more viscous finish, nail technician Jessica Washick tells Refinery29. You’ll paint the polish mixture onto your nails and let it dry–that’s your jelly manicure base– then you apply the clear top coat on its won, followed by a matte top coat. The two top coats layered over the jelly base diffuses the color, picks up the white undertones, and makes the finish extra frosty.”

While this nail trend seems to be perfect for those who like to experiment with color, we have to admit that the color is really pretty to rock. A nice change of pace for the typical cool-toned nail hues, this green shade may have longevity in the nail game.

What say you? Are you loving this new sea green nail trend? Are you tempted to try them out this season? Let us know down in the comments below and take our poll.

