Ohio Teens May face more Driving Requirements

Ohio lawmakers are looking into changing the requirements for teens to get their driving license. According to Whio.com,

These are the new requirements that teens will have to meet in order to get their drivers license

* Learner’s permits would have to be held for 12 months, up from six months.

* Teens would be eligible for their first licenses at age 16 1/2, up from 16.

* Probationary licensees would be barred from driving after 10 p.m. without a parent, instead of midnight. Exceptions for work, school and religious functions would still be allowed for driving past curfew hours.

I have to say as a parent, I like these new requirements.

What about you?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus Ohio 73 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus Ohio 1. 14780204795734 Source: 1 of 73 2. 14780204910654 Source: 2 of 73 3. 14780205027371 Source: 3 of 73 4. 14780205080519 Source: 4 of 73 5. 14780205138435 Source: 5 of 73 6. 14780205236408 Source: 6 of 73 7. 14780205383069 Source: 7 of 73 8. 14780205428634 Source: 8 of 73 9. 14780205536919 Source: 9 of 73 10. 14780205606285 Source: 10 of 73 11. 14780205721891 Source: 11 of 73 12. 14780205779191 Source: 12 of 73 13. 14780205837401 Source: 13 of 73 14. 14780205902359 Source: 14 of 73 15. 14780206011937 Source: 15 of 73 16. 14780206077985 Source: 16 of 73 17. 14780206176964 Source: 17 of 73 18. 14780206331181 Source: 18 of 73 19. 1478020622563 Source: 19 of 73 20. 14780206393478 Source: 20 of 73 21. 14780206449446 Source: 21 of 73 22. 14780206544843 Source: 22 of 73 23. 14780206595417 Source: 23 of 73 24. 14780206647259 Source: 24 of 73 25. 14780206697962 Source: 25 of 73 26. 14780206806182 Source: 26 of 73 27. 1478020686089 Source: 27 of 73 28. 14780161550699 Source: 28 of 73 29. 14780161751218 Source: 29 of 73 30. 14780161871556 Source: 30 of 73 31. 14780161909856 Source: 31 of 73 32. 14780161949889 Source: 32 of 73 33. 1478020485366 Source: 33 of 73 34. 14780204967391 Source: 34 of 73 35. 14780205308105 Source: 35 of 73 36. 14780205493721 Source: 36 of 73 37. 14780205664868 Source: 37 of 73 38. 14780205962943 Source: 38 of 73 39. 14780206127092 Source: 39 of 73 40. 1478020627853 Source: 40 of 73 41. 1478020650004 Source: 41 of 73 42. 14780206756379 Source: 42 of 73 43. 14780206921769 Source: 43 of 73 44. 14780206969965 Source: 44 of 73 45. 14780207019044 Source: 45 of 73 46. 14780207070533 Source: 46 of 73 47. 14780207118427 Source: 47 of 73 48. 14780207165672 Source: 48 of 73 49. 14780207210521 Source: 49 of 73 50. 14780161182192 Source: 50 of 73 51. 1478016113765 Source: 51 of 73 52. 14780161091671 Source: 52 of 73 53. 1478016104499 Source: 53 of 73 54. 14780161005038 Source: 54 of 73 55. 14780160966898 Source: 55 of 73 56. 14780160925581 Source: 56 of 73 57. 14780160885104 Source: 57 of 73 58. 14780160841259 Source: 58 of 73 59. 14780160801052 Source: 59 of 73 60. 14780160757566 Source: 60 of 73 61. 14780160716605 Source: 61 of 73 62. 14780160672376 Source: 62 of 73 63. 14780160631194 Source: 63 of 73 64. 14780160587021 Source: 64 of 73 65. 14780160543102 Source: 65 of 73 66. 14780160497124 Source: 66 of 73 67. 14780160439246 Source: 67 of 73 68. 14780160384986 Source: 68 of 73 69. 14780160330374 Source: 69 of 73 70. 147801602857 Source: 70 of 73 71. 14780160228436 Source: 71 of 73 72. 14780160157684 Source: 72 of 73 73. 14780160109479 Source: 73 of 73 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus Ohio Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus Ohio

Ohio Teens May face more Driving Requirements was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com