Buckeyes Land Son of NFL Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he has committed to Ohio State.

Harrison Jr. is part of the 2021 recruiting class is currently ranked 8th among receivers in the country according to 24/7 Sports.

Harrison Jr. becomes the sixth commit for the 2021 class for the Buckeyes.

Looking forward to see if he can follow in the footsteps of his father, who played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts amassing 1,102 receptions while being selected to 8 Pro Bowls and 6 All-pro selections.

