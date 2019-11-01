Open enrollment for Obamacare starts today! Health Markets is a free service that helps individuals and families find affordable

health insurance under Obamacare. Mike Stahl, Executive Vice President of Health Markets says their new FitScore “instantly compares thousands of health insurance plans from national insurance companies. In minutes, folks can find out if their current plan is the right fit, or if there’s another plan that can provide extra coverage or help save money.” The deadline for most people to sign up for coverage is December 15th. “The sooner people act the better,” Stahl says.

To find the best health insurance for your family, visit Healthmarkets.com or call (800)403-7140.

Find The Best Health Insurance For You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

