Beto O’Rourke No Longer Running for President

Once considered a strong candidate for the crowded 2020 Democratic Presidential Race, the ex-Texas congressman has decided to pull out.

Beto O’Rourke, who had earlier decided to run for President back in March of 2019, has announced that he had pulled the plug on his campaign. He has also declined to run for an office position in Texas next year despite several pleas.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke said in a statement. O’Rourke’s poor fundraising played a key role in his decision to exit the presidential race, aides familiar with his decision to drop out said.

It was also difficult for O’Rourke to stand out in an increasingly crowded field, where the remaining candidates are starting to stand out, and voters have either made up their minds or are beginning to.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump had something to say on Twitter:

Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

