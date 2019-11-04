Huggy is still so happy that his National won the World Series. The parade Saturday was great, but now he’s confused as to why they’re visiting the White House. He just can’t believe they’re really going to visit 45. The way he sees it is, “winning the World Series and visiting the White House is like losing your wallet and still going to the strip club.” Why would anyone do that?! Trump made an appearance at one of their games and was bood!

Huggy Lowdown: Why Would They Visit 45?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: