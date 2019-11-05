Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich

UPDATE 11/5/19 9 AM EST:

Authorities in Prince George’s County have released additional details on what led up to Monday night’s fatal stabbing in an Oxon Hill Popeyes.

According to police, the fight initially began in line when a man cut in front of another man. The altercation escalated and spilled out into the street where one of the men was stabbed.

“We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant… this individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business,” said PGPD Director of Media Relations Jennifer Donelan told Fox DC.

The 28-year-old victim died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police are hoping the suspect turns himself in.

Popeyes commented on the incident late Monday in a statement sent to NBC News:

“We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

UPDATE 11/4/19 10:30 PM EST:

Police revealed additional details Monday surrounding the fatal stabbing of a man inside of an Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes.

A call came in about the fight over the chicken sandwich around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

ORIGINAL:

Call it a crime of poultry passion.

A person is dead after a Monday night stabbing inside of a Prince George’s County Popeyes.

Local news outlets report the incident happened on the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

Sources told Fox DC the assailant stabbed the victim during an altercation over a chicken sandwich.

This story is developing.

