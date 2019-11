The infamous Popeye’s chicken sandwich made a come back on Sunday and everyone was super excited! But unfortunately, things took a deadly turn. A man at a Maryland Popeyes was stabbed to death after he reportedly tried to skip the line. We know that the sandwich is good but lets not kill anyone over it…it’s not worth it.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

