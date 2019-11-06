George Wallace called the Tom Joyner Morning Show and was “reporting live from the cemetery,” when he said John Witherspoon’s funeral “was a party.” Wallace is sick of people acting like he had a bad day yesterday, because that couldn’t be further from the truth. He and about 1,000 other people gathered to remember and honor his good friend.

The temperature was 77 degrees, “Spoon” was 77-years-old and they became friends in 1977, so Wallace says “it was an awesome day to remember him.”

The family requested that no one wear black because he was such a colorful person. So, Wallace rented a pink tux!

Wallace hopes his funeral is like that, “just a party!”

George Wallace Says John Witherspoon’s Funeral Was ‘A Party’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

