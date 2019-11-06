Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos

New chapter, who dis???
Monica Denise Arnold is shedding the skin from her past relationship and her clothing, literally.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The 38-year-old mother has declared her new chapter is here by showing off her bare body. The singer took to Instagram to ensure followers that she’s easing into life after divorce with a clean slate, writing, “New Beginnings Required Shedding it All M.D.A.”
Monica and Shannon Brown finalized their divorce just earlier this month. The parents were married for 8 years and share one child together, their daughter Laiyah.
While these two are taking the next few months to split their assets amicably, Monica is allowing her skin to breathe.
The story was originally published on Bossip.com.
Then & Now: Monica Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Then & Now: Monica Over The Years [PHOTOS]
1. Monica Live In ChicagoSource: 1 of 36
2. Monica Live In ChicagoSource: 2 of 36
3. Monica Live In ChicagoSource: 3 of 36
4. Power 92 Celebrates Black History MonthSource: 4 of 36
5. MonicaSource: 5 of 36
6. Monica Arrives At Vogue MagazineSource: 6 of 36
7. 2006 BET Hip Hop AwardsSource: 7 of 36
8. GRAMMY AWARDS 2000Source: 8 of 36
9. LOS ANGELES: 25th ANNIVERSARY OF ‘ARISTA RECORDS’Source: 9 of 36
10. Monica SingingSource: 10 of 36
11. K. Michelle And Monica Concert After Party At Gold RoomSource: 11 of 36
12. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – April 30, 2015Source: 12 of 36
13. 2015 BET Awards – Press RoomSource: 13 of 36
14. BET Presents The Players’ Awards – ArrivalsSource: 14 of 36
15. BET Presents The Players’ Awards – BackstageSource: 15 of 36
16. Monica Meet And GreetSource: 16 of 36
17. Monica: The Code Red Experience-An Exclusive Album PreviewSource: 17 of 36
18. BET Hip Hop Awards BackstageSource: 18 of 36
19. Monica’s Birthday Celebration Hosted By Jim Jones & Kenny BurnsSource: 19 of 36
20. Go Red for Women Dress Collection – Arrivals & Front Row – Fall 2016 New York Fashion WeekSource: 20 of 36
21. Black Girls Rock! 2016 – ArrivalsSource: 21 of 36
22. P. Diddy Hosts XS LoungeSource: 22 of 36
23. USA – 53rd Annual Grammy Awards – arrivalsSource: 23 of 36
24. USA – 53rd Annual Grammy Awards – arrivalsSource: 24 of 36
25. BET Experience At L.A. Live Presented By Coca-Cola Kick-Off ConcertSource: 25 of 36
26. 2016 Soul Train Music Awards – Acoustically Speaking sponsored by ToyotaSource: 26 of 36
27. Contemporary Essentials Christmas Party Hosted By MonicaSource: 27 of 36
28. 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT – ArrivalsSource: 28 of 36
29. Monica Sings The National Anthem At The Atlanta United Vs Red Bull New York Inaugural MLS GameSource: 29 of 36
30. Celebrities Attend The Boston Celtics Vs Atlanta Hawks GameSource: 30 of 36
31. Celebrities Attend The Dallas Mavericks Vs Atlanta Hawks GameSource: 31 of 36
32. 2017 NBA AwardsSource: 32 of 36
33. 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – Day 1Source: 33 of 36
34. 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome – Day 2Source: 34 of 36
35. BALMAIN Celebrates First Los Angeles Boutique Opening and Beats by Dre CollaborationSource: 35 of 36
36. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource: 36 of 36
Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com