Talk about proving a point. Eva Marcille said her oldest daughters father, Kevin McCall wasn’t wrapped too tight and she had been in hiding from him and didn’t want him to have anything to do with their daughter and unfortunately for Kevin McCall he may have proven Eva The Diva’s point when he was arrested while attempting to go to a child support hearing for their daughter.

According to reports Kevin McCall showed up to Fulton County court wanting to go live and/or record himself in court when officers told him he had to turn off the camera on his cell phone, recording wasn’t allowed…and that’s when the fight broke out.

Allegedly there was a nasty argument between the officer and McCall that led to a tussle and both the officer and McCall falling down an escalator.

Kevin McCall has been charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

I guess Eva Marcille is telling the court plus all her naysayers, I told you so.

Check out what Kevin McCall caught on video below

Eva Marcille’s Baby Daddy Kevin McCall Arrested At Child Support/Custody Hearing [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com