Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s 100 Percent That B***h

Lizzo continues her domination of the year 2019. Case in point: The “Good As Hell” rapper just scored her very first British Vogue cover!

For the December issue of the UK’s Fashion Bible, the 31-year-old slayed in a black fitted Versace gown, an Adrienne Landau feather boa and a perfect beehive on top with tresses flowing down the sides hairstyle.

Literally flawless!

The “Cuz I Love You” singer opened up in the interview, speaking candidly about a range of topics including how anxiety fuels her as a performer.

“When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I’m performing and I just go crazy,” she says. “I don’t know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don’t know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there,” the Houston-raised rapper admitted.

On the lack of plus-sized representation in pop culture growing up: “I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself. When you don’t see yourself, you start to think something’s wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you realize it’s a physical impossibility, you start to think, ‘What the f**k is wrong with me?’ I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me.”

On people (perhaps Azaelia Banks) who believe Lizzo is using body positivity to gain popularity, Lizzo had this to say:

“Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain. That’s just it. We weren’t selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves, you know? I’m not trying to sell you me. I’m trying to sell you, you.”

LOVE IT! You better tell ’em!

In an accompanying video, Lizzo keeps it 100 about her “first acts,” which she shared that she was hungover shooting her Vogue cover, that her first memories of music were gospel music and the first album she ever bought was Destiny Child’s “Survivor.”

Take a look:

Congrats Lizzo!

Read the full feature in the December issue of British Vogue available online and on newsstands on Friday, Nov. 8.

RELATED NEWS:

Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle

Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A ‘Fat Millennial Mammy’

GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight Inches & Lizzo’s Retro Beehive

Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s 100 Percent That B***h was originally published on hellobeautiful.com