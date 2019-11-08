High School Football Coach Resigns After Screaming: ‘White Power…I Still Love You Ni**ers!’

An assistant high school football coach in Wake County, North Carolina is out of a job after he posted a video making racist remarks to his Instagram.

“15 seconds of fame in the wrong way. I’ve ruined the last 12 years of my career,” John Hoskins told ABC11.

The 32-year-old He said it happened one fun night at the bar. The Knightdale High School coach was reportedly celebrating the team’s win with both Black and white friends when he shouted: “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, N—–!”

“Just to set the record, I’m not racist,” Hoskins told ABC11. “I don’t mean it in a negative way.”

He said through the years, his Black friends have said it was okay for him to use the n-word.

“I guess I’ve been around them for so long. We’re friends. I mean nothing from it,” he said. “The word can be used in multiple ways. They treat me as any of their own friends.”

Hoskins deleted the video but it was too late; someone had already reported it and shared it with school administrators.

This is the resignation letter from the assistant 🏈 coach at Knightdale High who was seen on video using the N-word and shouting “White Power, Knightdale.” He explained to me this was locker room talk condoned by his black players, he used while celebrating Friday with friends. pic.twitter.com/MjDURjU3nQ — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 5, 2019

Not wanting to be a distraction to the team, Hoskins wrote a one-sentence letter to Knightdale’s principal and to the head coach, apologizing and resigning, the very next day.

Hoskins said the players on the majority-black team also accepted his use of the slur.

“They joke around. We joke around. They walk up to me and say it. ‘Hey coach, just say it. You’re a good coach. Just say it.’ Once in a while, it slips,” he said. “Once a year, it slips. To have them smile and laugh. Besides that, I mean nothing from it.”

On Tuesday, the school district superintendent Cathy Moore said she was disappointed and angry by the remarks.

“The language, the context is not okay. And unfortunately, social media will show you a piece of something but not all of something. And this man is an adult. And he should know better,” she said.

Wake County Schools said Hoskins’ remarks violated the district’s code of conduct policy.

Parents in Knightdale will be notified about Hoskins’ resignation.

High School Football Coach Resigns After Screaming: ‘White Power…I Still Love You Ni**ers!’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com